A body language expert analyses Trump's unique handshakes

Trump has met with a number of world leaders since he’s been in office, and his handshakes with them have gotten a lot of media attention. We spoke with Dr. Lillian Glass, Ph.D., a body language expert based in LA, who took a closer look at these encounters. What’s really going on when Trump tugs at Judge Neil Gorsuch’s arm several times, and was Prime Minister Abe OK with Trump’s 19-second greeting?

