Body Language Expert Says Lance Armstrong Isn't Really Sorry

Photo: YouTube/OWN

The apologies made by Lance Armstrong in his ‘tell-all’ interview with Oprah Winfrey lack the physical signs that indicate contrition, according to Professor Patrick O’Donnell from the University of Glasgow.And when it comes to questions about his leading role in doping by teammates, Armstrong shows signs that he feels proud of his activities.



“He’s confronted by a set of questions on whether he was the leader and mastermind of the doping activity.

“These are actually serious accusations which should lead to him expressing sorrow and regret. However he can’t resist making little smiles from time to time as he reflects on his bullying experience and his experience as a controlling mastermind and that would indicate that in reality he’s taking pride in what he did, rather than genuinely feeling remorse,” says Professor O’Donnell.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.