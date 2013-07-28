Body Found In NY River Where Bride-To-Be Vanished

In this still frame made from WABC-TV video, Carol Stewart, centre, mother of missing woman Lindsey Stewart, speaks to an official about the ongoing search for her daughter following a boating accident on the Hudson River near Piermont, N.Y. on Saturday, July 27, 2013. The Coast Guard says the recreational boat struck a barge near the Tappan Zee Bridge on Friday night, sending two people into the water who haven’t been found and injuring four others. (AP Photo/WABC-TV)

PIERMONT, N.Y. (AP) — A female body was pulled from the Hudson River on Saturday near where a bride-to-be and her fiance’s best man went missing after their boat crashed into a construction barge near the Tappan Zee Bridge.



Officials stopped short of saying whether they had recovered the body of 30-year-old Lindsey Stewart, who plunged into the river after the accident late Friday.

The crash happened shortly after the 21-foot Stingray left the village of Piermont for a short trip across the river to Tarrytown, about a half-hour’s drive north of New York City, authorities said.

Stewart’s mother, Carol, said earlier Saturday that she was praying for a miracle. Lindsey Stewart was to be married Aug. 10.

Four other people, including the groom-to-be, Brian Bond, 35, were hospitalized after being pulled from the damaged boat. Bond was knocked unconscious in the crash but later woke and was able to call 911, Carol Stewart said.

Lindsey Stewart’s stepfather, Walter Kosik, said the couple have known each other since they were 10 years old and used to go to church together.

“They have been friends the whole time, and they fell in love about 3 ½ years ago,” Kosik said.

They were to be married at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Pearl River, with a reception at a Hudson Valley winery, he said.

Rockland County Sheriff’s Department Chief William Barbera declined to identify the victims. He said the barge, one of several loaded with construction material for an upcoming replacement of the bridge, was equipped with lights, but it was still difficult to see on the water so late at night.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The New York State Thruway Authority, which is overseeing the bridge project, said it was reviewing safety procedures.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time,” the authority said in a statement. It added that the lighting on the barges appeared to be functioning normally.

Pile driving that had been scheduled to take place Saturday was suspended because of the accident.

