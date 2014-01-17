Body Found In Bushfires In Victoria's Grampians National Park

The Victorian CFA’s warning and incident map reveals the dire bushfire situation across the state. Source cfa.vic.gov.au

A body has been found at Roses Gap, in the Grampians National Park, as fires rage out of control across the region and towns are being evacuated.

Police confirmed the death, saying it was being treated a result of the bushfires.

The Victoria Country Fire Service says a fast moving, out-of-control bushfire 18km southwest of the Dadswells Bridge and likely to hit the Roses Gap, Dadswells Bridge, Heatherlie, Ledcourt this afternoon.

They’ve issued a strong recommendation to evacuate to the Stawell Leisure Centre before 3pm. “Evacuation after this time is considered life threatening,” authorities said.

A change in wind direction is due around 2pm.

The Grampians were last hit by severe bushfires in 2006.

Fires are raging across Victoria, with another major blaze closing the Princes Highway in the Gippsland region. It is one of 30 fires burning out of control in the area.

The Princes Hwy will soon be closed at Orbost and Cann River and from the Bemm River and Cape Conran entrances #gippsnews @CFAGippsland — ABC Gippsland (@abcgippsland) January 17, 2014

Authorities have also issued a watch and act warning for grass fires around Donnybrook and Epping region. There are multiple fires along the Hume highway stretching from Beveridge towards the Metropolitan Ring Road. The Hume freeway is closed at Cooper Street.

A fire at Steiglitz, near Geelong, is currently under control.

