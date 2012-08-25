Fitness Guru's Partner Says His Sex Addiction Killed Their Business

Body Evolutions Founder Billy Macagnone

A woman who owns half an East Village fitness studio is claiming her fitness guru partner’s sex addiction cost them valuable clients, The New York Post is reporting.Body Evolutions founder Billy Macagnone’s systematic “abuse and betrayal of women” drove away substantial business, Renee Linnell claims in a lawsuit.



The fitness guru was frequently absent from the studio because he was napping to rest up for his sexual encounters, Linnell claims, according to the post.

And when he wasn’t missing in action, Linnell claims that Macagnone was seducing clients who just wanted to practice “Gyrotonics” – a low-impact stretching workout.

And then he allegedly broke up with them in a rather impolite way, the Post reported.

“Macagnone drove away clients when he inevitably ended his brief sexual affairs with them by posting messages on Facebook,” the suit claimed.

