Model Gets An Extreme Holiday Makeover In Photoshop Stunt

In October, branded content producer and director Tim Piper made a time-lapse video showing how his model wife was photoshopped from her original appearance into a cover-ready figure with a thinner nose, longer neck, and flatter stomach.

The video quickly went viral, and sparked a social media discourse on how the media manipulates images to give the public a false sense of what natural bodies look like.

For its virtual holiday card this year, the ad agency Victors & Spoils decided to give Sally Gifford Piper a seasonally appropriate makeover of their own. While the agency’s work was not quite as flattering as the makeover Tim Piper gave his wife, it will shock you nonetheless.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Happy Holidays from Victors & Spoils on Vimeo.

And here’s the original video made by Tim Piper:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

