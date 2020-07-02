A Body Elite gym in Brooklyn collapsed. A reporter on the scene said it had been 'bulging for weeks.'

FDNY A building collapsed in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

An Elite Body Gym in Brooklyn collapsed on Wednesday.

NYPD said no injuries have been reported as of yet.

A building in Brooklyn collapsed on Wednesday and residents were asked to avoid the area, The New York Police Department reported.

#HappeningNow A building has collapsed on the corner of Court Street and Union Street. Avoid Court Street between Atlantic Avenue and 1st Place, and Union Street, from Henry Street to Smith Street, so that emergency operations may proceed. pic.twitter.com/WETTNqWs0X — NYPD 76th Precinct (@NYPD76Pct) July 1, 2020

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to Insider that the building was an Elite Body Gym in the Carroll Gardens neighbourhood.

No injuries have been reported yet.

According to Telegraph reporter Josie Ensor, the building had been “bulging for weeks.”

A building that was bulging for weeks has just completely collapsed on Court Street in Carroll Gardens. #Brooklyn. Praying no one injured. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/LhelTX5cHn — Josie Ensor (@Josiensor) July 1, 2020

In a tweet, Ensor reported that a gas leak was reported at the gym, and residents were ordered into their homes. NYPD did not give an official cause of the collapse.

An employee at the nearby Enoteca restaurant told Insider that stores in the vicinity were instructed to close down.

FDNY members continue to operate on scene of a building collapse at 348 Court Street in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/v4QjYBXpdu — FDNY (@FDNY) July 1, 2020

Gothamist reported that in October 2019, Union & Court Realty Corp, the building’s owners, were issued a violation. According to Department of Building records, the violation was for violating to maintain the building and that there were noticeable structural cracks and bulging on the exterior masonry walls. The owners paid a $US3,155 fine.

Additionally, according to Gothamist, on June 10 a partial stop-work order was issued because a brick wall was “dangerously bulging over public footpath.”

NYPD and the Fire Department are on the scene.

An NYPD spokesperson told Insider that the Department of Buildings was responding to the scene.

A DOB spokesperson told Gothamist, “DOB engineers and inspectors are on scene investigating the building collapse in Brooklyn. Our investigation is ongoing.” The DOB has not responded to Insider’s request for comment.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

