NEWSFLASH: Body Detox Products Are A Total Waste Of Money

In a recent video, Brian Dunning of inFact explains that body detox products, which have become prevalent over the past few years, are a huge waste of money. Here’s why: “Our bodies have kidneys and livers that remove toxins and other waste from our systems, but in the past few years, clever marketers have said ‘Forget all that, you need our magic pills and potions to detoxify your body.’



It should be very telling that they never happen to mention what these supposed ‘toxins’ are, or what your doctor should look for in a blood test to see whether you have them. They simply assert that we’re all full of toxins, and that buying their miracle product is the key to health.”

Looking for the easy way out in weight loss is certainly nothing new. As recent as last year, the Acai berry scam, which claims the fruits have fat-defying benefits, was singled out by the Federal Trade Commission for duping desperate consumers.

