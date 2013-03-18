Body And Homemade Bombs Found In University Of Central Florida Dorm

Authorities found a body with a self inflicted gunshot wound and a bag of explosive material in a University of Central Florida dorm early Monday morning, Jason Hanna of CNN reports.



Speculation surrounded the investigation as 500 students were evacuated from the dormitory.

From CNN:

Police made the discovery shortly after 12:20 a.m., after a fire alarm sounded at the Tower 1 dorm and someone called 911 about a person with a gun there, school spokesman Grant Heston said. Officers entered the dorm and found a male dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a bedroom, Heston said.

The local bomb squad is inspecting the materials.

The discovery is a reminder of recent grisly school shootings. The last high visibility school shooting to involve homemade exposives was Columbine. Authorities found roughly 350 pieces of Improvised Explosive Device material in Colorado, following the deaths of both shooters.

