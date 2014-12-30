Bodies Have Been Recovered From The Crashed AirAsia Passenger Plane

Relatives of missing Air Asia QZ8501 passengers. Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Bodies have been recovered from AirAsia Flight QZ8501 which disappeared Sunday morning over the Java Sea with 162 people on board.

The Indonesian Navy confirmed 40 bodies had been recovered and images broadcast by television in Indonesia show bodies and objects floating, according to Agence France-Presse.

Tony Fernandes, AirAsia CEO, said he was going to Surabaya to be with families of the missing passengers.

I am rushing to Surabaya. Whatever we can do at Airasia we will be doing. — Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) December 30, 2014

“My heart is filled with sadness for all the families involved in QZ 8501. On behalf of AirAsia my condolences”,” he said.

Antara, Indonesia’s national news agency, says an Indonesian air force Hercules plane saw a shadow underwater in the shape of a plane.

Basarnas Chief Vice Marshal F.H. Bambang Soelistyo confirmed that the bodies and debris were spotted in the waters of Karimata Strait.

Bodies were picked up by the Indonesian warship, KRI Bung Tomo, and taken to Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan Province.

The Singapore-bound plane, an Airbus A320-200, lost contact a few minutes after taking off from Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, East Java, on Sunday morning.

Our prayers are with families and friends of all those onboard #QZ8501. May you continue to #staystrong throughout this difficult time. — Malaysia Airlines (@MAS) December 30, 2014

