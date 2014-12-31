Bodies And Wreckage From Sydney To Hobart Plane Crash Found In Sea

Maluka of Kermandie, the oldest and one of the smallest boats in the Sydney to Hobart, approaches the finish on Tuesday. Photo: Rolex/Carlo Borlenghi

A light plane which crashed off the Tasman Peninsula on Monday night has been found a the sea floor, with the pilot and passenger still in the cockpit.

Tasmanian acting assistant police commissioner Tony Cerritelli said divers discovered the wreckage about noon today.

“The plane was located on a sandy bottom in that area and two deceased people were unfortunately located in the cockpit,” he said “We believe that those two people are the two missing people who went down with the Cessna earlier this week.”

Police are now working to salvage the wreck and have been moving it to a depth of 30 metres to allow divers to recover the bodies and gather evidence into the cause of the crash.

Pilot Sam Langford, 29, and photographer Tim Jones, 61, were killed when the single engine Cessna 172 ditched into ocean around 6.30pm on Monday while covering the race. Several yachts witnessed the accident and sent in a mayday call before standing by on the scene for a few hours to offer assistance.

