One Of Wall Street's Favourite Hangouts Just Got A Sexy New Restaurant

One of the beautiful things about New York City is that hotels aren’t just hotels, they’re adult playgrounds.
And like playgrounds they’ve got jungle gyms (world-famous clubs) and hot dog stands (killer restaurants).
But unlike playgrounds, they’re constantly competing for (your) attention.
Without question The Dream Downtown, home of rooftop nightclub PH-D, has Wall Street’s fullest. Soon so will its new restaurant, Bodega Negra.
We’ll keep this short and sweet. Bodega Negra looks like a sexy Mexican Cantina right in the middle of West 16th Street. Instead of hombres with mustaches in the corner, though, it’s probably Kristen Ritter or Orlando Bloom munching on Soft-Shell Crab Tacos and drinking Blood and Fire cocktails.
Also there’s a giant gold disco ball in one of the dining rooms. Cantinas normally don’t have those.
The night Business Insider dropped by a few weeks ago (and ate about 7 slices of Quesadilla Rustica, a Mexican pizza type thing), the raging started early. Bottles were getting popped by about 9:30 pm.
But that was a party.
Then again, it’s the Dream Downtown is a party. Expect nothing less.
Bodega Negra dinner menu below:
BN -Dinner 11.75×12.5 2.4.14 by Linette Lopez
