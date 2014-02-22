One Of Wall Street's Favourite Hangouts Just Got A Sexy New Restaurant

Bodega Negra A private room in Bodega Negra.

One of the beautiful things about New York City is that hotels aren’t just hotels, they’re adult playgrounds.

And like playgrounds they’ve got jungle gyms (world-famous clubs) and hot dog stands (killer restaurants).

But unlike playgrounds, they’re constantly competing for (your) attention.

Without question The Dream Downtown, home of rooftop nightclub PH-D, has Wall Street’s fullest. Soon so will its new restaurant, Bodega Negra.

We’ll keep this short and sweet. Bodega Negra looks like a sexy Mexican Cantina right in the middle of West 16th Street. Instead of hombres with mustaches in the corner, though, it’s probably Kristen Ritter or Orlando Bloom munching on Soft-Shell Crab Tacos and drinking Blood and Fire cocktails.

Also there’s a giant gold disco ball in one of the dining rooms. Cantinas normally don’t have those.

The night Business Insider dropped by a few weeks ago (and ate about 7 slices of Quesadilla Rustica, a Mexican pizza type thing), the raging started early. Bottles were getting popped by about 9:30 pm.

But that was a party.

Then again, it’s the Dream Downtown is a party. Expect nothing less.

Bodega Negra dinner menu below:

BN -Dinner 11.75×12.5 2.4.14 by Linette Lopez

