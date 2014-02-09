Bode Miller Says Sochi's Dangerous Downhill Course 'Can Kill You'

Reuters Rok Perko of Slovenia crashes during downhill practice at the Sochi Olympics.

Olympic gold medalist Bode Miller of the United States gave an ominous warning about the dangers of the Sochi downhill course after two fellow skiers narrowly avoided serious injury during practice.

“If you are not totally focused and paying attention, this course can kill you,” Miller said in an interview with BBC Sport. “The top is aggressive, speeds are so high and the turns are so swingy and bumpy … It’s very treacherous … This course has teeth everywhere.”

Miller’s comments come just three days after snowboarder Shaun White pulled out of the slopestyle competition, saying there was too much risk for injury.

Miller hit speeds of 82.4 mph during practice and turned in the fastest time.

Earlier in the day, Rok Perko of Slovenia crashed during downhill practice (above) and was left with a bloodied face (below). Miller said Perko “almost killed himself” noting that the skier could have easily gone through the nets at 75 mph and crashed into trees.

A second skier, American Marco Sullivan, narrowly avoided a nasty crash and had to abandon his practice run. In all, 10 skiers were forced to abandon their practice runs.

AP Rok Perko of Slovenia crashes during downhill practice at the Sochi Olympics.

