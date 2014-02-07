Bode Miller Says Construction In Sochi Isn't Finished

U.S. skier Bode Miller told the Associated Press that construction work where the ski team is staying isn’t finished yet.

Unlike the vast majority of athletes in Sochi, the ski team made its own accommodations for the Olympics rather than staying in the athletes’ village.

While the village is 100% built, many of the hotels aren’t, and it’s leading to some horror stories.

“My experience so far has been good. I mean, our area is not quite finished, I wouldn’t say,” he said.

He continued by saying the work going on “was very rushed, is what you get the impression of; that everything isn’t quite done; they could use a little bit more time.”

Miller also mentioned that late-stage construction work was going on in Salt Lake City in 2002. He doesn’t seem too up in arms.

