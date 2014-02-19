A Sad Photo Of Bode Miller After His Final Olympics Race

After struggling in the giant slalom on Wednesday, American skier Bode Miller announced that he has pulled out of Saturday’s slalom race with a knee injury.

At age 36, Miller has raced in the Olympics for the final time.

He’ll go down as the most decorated U.S. skier of all time, with six Olympic medals, 33 World Cup wins, and two overall World Cup titles.

He wanted to do better in Sochi. He won bronze in the super-G, but missed the podium as a contender in both the downhill and the super combined.

Getty photographer Doug Pensinger got this poignant photo of Miller slinking off the mountain after perhaps his last race.

A final exit:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.