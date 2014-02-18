Bode Miller Defends NBC Reporter Who Made Him Cry

Bode Miller was caught on cameras crying after being questioned about his brother who passed away last year. NBC’s Christin Cooper has been criticised for how she handled the interview and for pushing too hard for an emotional response.

Miller fired back at the critics during an interview with the “Today” show. When asked for his take on the controversy by Matt Lauer, Miller made it clear that the criticism is uncalled for:

“Yeah, I’ve known Christin for a long time and she is a sweetheart of a person. I know she didn’t mean to push. I don’t think she really anticipated what my reaction was going to be. And I think by the time she sort of realised it, I think it was too late. I don’t blame her at all. I feel terrible that she is taking the heat for that. Because it was really just a heat of the moment kind of circumstance. I don’t think there was any harm intended. It’s just been a lot of emotion for me. It’s been a lot over the last year and you sometimes don’t realise how much of that you can contain that stuff until the dam breaks and then it is just a real outpouring.”

The key here is that Miller and Cooper have known each other for a long time so there is a level of trust that would not have been there with a new reporter for Miller.

While this felt uncomfortable to many watching from afar, Miller makes it clear that breaking down was more a result of his bottled up emotion and had less to do with the questions being asked.

