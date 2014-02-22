CHART: Bode Miller Is Now Among The Most Decorated American Winter Olympians Of All Time

Even though some will look back and call Bode Miller’s Olympic career disappointing, there is still only one American who won more career medals in the Winter Olympics, speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno, who won eight.

The list of Americans who have won at least four medals in their career is surprisingly short. That group includes alpine skier Julia Mancuso, and hockey player Julie Chu, who both won their fourth career medal in Sochi. Shani Davis, who failed to medal in Sochi also has four.

Data via Sports-Reference.com

