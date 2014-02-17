Bode Miller Cries After Winning Bronze In The Last Olympic Event Of His Career

American Bode Miller was reduced to tears and had to be comforted by his wife after he realised he had won the bronze in the men’s super-G in Sochi.

Miller actually tied Jan Hudec of Canada as Kjetil Jansrud of Norway won gold and fellow American Andrew Weibrecht took the silver. It was the sixth career medal for Miller who says this will be his last Olympics.

After completing his race and while he was waiting in the mixed zone, Miller began to cry, later saying he missed his brother who recently passed away.

The tears flowed freely.

It was clear he was extremely emotional.

Miller’s wife, Morgan, came over to comfort her husband.

And tried to lift his chin.

Prior to the Olympics, Miller said he was motivated by the death last year of his younger brother, Chelone, a professional snowboarder who died of a seizure.

After winning the bronze, Miller called the day one of the most emotional days of his life and said he missed his brother.

Thanks for all the support, today was one of the most emotional days of my life. I miss my brother.

— Bode Miller (@MillerBode) February 16, 2014

Eventually, Miller joined the others on the medal podium to receive his final Olympic medal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.