South American Soccer Game Halted After Fans Try To Climb A Barbed Wire Fence And Storm The Field

The “Superclásico” between Argentine soccer clubs Boca Juniors and River Plate



had to be halted for 15 minutes yesterday when violence spilled onto the field.The game was stopped in the second half when fans lit smoke bombs, set off flares, threw things on the field, and even tried to climb a steel fence lined with barbed which separated the crowd from the field.

This is the most bitter rivalry in all of South American professional soccer, and these insane photos from Buenos Aires tell you why.

