Another bodyboarder was attacked by a shark on the NSW north coast

A 36-year-old man has sustained threatening injuries following a shark attack at Port Macquarie on the New South Wales mid-north coast.

Paramedics responded to a call at Lighthouse Beach, just south of Port Macquarie, a five hour drive from Sydney, at around 5:10pm yesterday.

The man was reportedly bodyboarding with a friend 400 metres from the beach club house when the shark struck, causing severe injuries to his stomach, back, buttocks and lacerations to his legs.

He was taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

All beaches in Port Macquarie have been closed until further notice.

Man injured following suspected shark attack – Lighthouse Beach via @nswpolice: http://t.co/bCiud3l9Tp // pic.twitter.com/wM4s8L0MLl — Surf Life Saving NSW (@slsnsw) August 22, 2015

It’s the latest in a series of shark attacks off the New South Wales coast this year.

Last month, Craig Ison, 52, was attacked at Evans Head, south of Ballina in far northern NSW. He was knocked off his board and mauled in what was described as “like watching the Mick Fanning episode in replay”.

Japanese national Tadashi Nakahara died following an shark attack in Ballina. The 41-year-old was pulled from the water by four surfers with both legs severed. That attack came just 24 hours after a surfer was bitten by a 2-metre shark at Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head, between Byron Bay and Ballina.

