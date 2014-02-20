Bobsled Malfunction Briefly Sends Sled Flying Down The Track With The Handle Sticking Out

Tony Manfred
Bobsled messed upNBCOlympics

In a momentarily terrifying moment, a Russian bobsled malfunctioned during the third women’s bobsled heat at the Sochi Olympics.

The push bar on the Russian sled piloted by Nadezhda Sergeeva didn’t retract back into the sled after the initial push. For a few seconds the sled was flying down the track with the bar sticking out.

Luckily, they were travelling at a slow speed and only had to go around one turn, so it didn’t do any damage to the track or the athletes.

Here’s the sequence…

The start:

Bobsled malfunction 1NBCOlympics

All was going according to plan:

Bobsled malfunction 2NBCOlympics

This is when the bar is supposed to fall back into the sled:

Bobsled malfunction 3NBCOlympics

Instead it got stuck:

Bobsled malfunction 4NBCOlympics

The first turn. The bar scratches the top of the wall:

Bobsled malfunction 6NBCOlympics

It was stuck for seven seconds:

Bobsled malfunction 5NBCOlympics

Finally it fixed itself before it could do much harm, but the team finished with one of the worst times in the heat:

Bobsled malfunction 8NBCOlympics

