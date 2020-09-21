'Bobcat' wildfire is one of the largest in Los Angeles County history

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez Jesse Vasquez, of the San Bernardino County Fire Department, hoses down hot spots from the Bobcat Fire on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Valyermo, Calif.

The Bobcat Fire is one of the largest in the history of Los Angeles County, having burned over 91,000 acres as of Sunday morning.

The fire, in the San Gabriel Mountains outside the city of Los Angeles, has doubled in size over the past week.

Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate.

The Bobcat wildfire is continuing to torch the San Gabriel Mountains and push further west toward more populated areas of Los Angeles County, the US Forest Service said Sunday.

The fire, which began Sept. 6, had burned some 91,000 acres by Sunday morning, when it was 15% contained, according to the US Department of Agriculture. That makes it one of the largest fires in LA County history, the Los Angeles Times reported. It has doubled in size over the past week.

Two other nearby fires, El Dorado and the Snow Fire, have scorched a combined 26,200 acres.

On Sunday night, the US Forest Service said the fire was growing and “making a push” towards US Highway 2, which cuts through the Angeles National Forest.

Today the #BobcatFire continues to have active fire behavior near the San Gabriel Wilderness Area. The fire is making a push towards Hwy 2. In the northeastern section, direct line is being put in to stop forward progression of the fire. pic.twitter.com/SQ4zyedJRl — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 20, 2020

Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate due to the fire, which has destroyed homes and destroyed the nature centre at Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area, the Associated Press reported.

An evacuation warning has been issued for the residents in the areas indicated in the attached document: pic.twitter.com/iQpabP56gA — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 20, 2020

Air quality in much of Los Angeles was “moderate” as of Sunday evening, a significant improvement from the “very unhealthy” conditions that prevailed earlier in the month. Mountain and desert communities will experience smoke overnight, clearing on Monday.

