Little-known US player scored a brilliant goal late to stun top-ranked Germany

For the second time in a week, American Bobby Wood has scored a late game-winning goal to stun one of the top countries in the world.

This time Wood came on as a late substitute and scored in the 87th minute to beat top-ranked Germany 2-1. Just five days ago, Wood scored the game-winner against 6th-ranked Netherlands to complete an incredible 4-3 comeback win.

This time, Wood’s goal was helped by fellow substitute Jordan Morris who stepped over the long pass, leaving Wood one-on-one with a defender just outside the box.

Germany dominated most of the first half, taking an early 1-0 lead. However, the U.S. got a goal late in the first half from Mix Diskerud on a beautiful long pass from Michael Bradley.

The win was the first ever for the United States against Germany on German soil.

