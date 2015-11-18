A bizarre thing happened after this man's sweet Facebook post about his wife was shared 175,000 times

Earlier this November, Bobby Wesson shared a heartwarming post about why his wife, who works as a nurse, is “a hero.”
Since then, over 170,000 people shared Wesson’s heartwarming post, but the attention didn’t stop there.
So many women have reached out to Wesson, in fact, that he even posted a video asking that they stop sending him “crazy private messages.”
Oh, and did we mention he’s asking this while his wife jokingly (we hope) holds a knife to his throat.
Take a look. At first, you can just see the shadow of the knife.
“I’m married I have a baby and a wife,” Wesson explains. “She is so good to me amd I would never do anything to betray her.”
“That was good baby,” his wife says at the end of the video. “You did good.”
In case you missed it, here’s Wesson’s original viral post.
You can watch the whole video here or below.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.