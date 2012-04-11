Arkansas Football Coach Bobby Petrino Gave His Mistress $20,000 Before He Got Canned

Photo: Screenshot via ArkansasRazorbacks.com

Arkansas fired head football coach Bobby Petrino last night.The reasons: (1) he lied to the school about the circumstances of a motorcycle crash, (2) he kept secret an “inappropriate relationship” he was having with 25-year-old football staffer named Jessica Dorrell, (3) he hired Dorrell for a job last month out of a pool of 159 applicants, and didn’t tell anyone he was having an affair with her.



Another anecdote: He once gave Dorrell $20,000 in cash, according to Arkansas AD Jeff Long.

We have no idea what the cash was for, and Long declined to say when the payment was made. But it’s a damning detail that probably won’t help his chances of getting another gig down the road.

It also violates the clause that says he can be fired for “… engaging in conduct, as solely determined by the university, which is clearly contrary to the character and responsibilities of a person occupying the position of head football coach or which negatively or adversely affects the reputation of the (university’s) athletics programs in any way.”

