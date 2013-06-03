The Ad Exec Fired For Making The Worst Ever Ford Ad Just Got A New Job

Two months ago, JWT India creative director Bobby Pawar lost his job over one of the most offensive car ads we’ve seen.



To demonstrate the Ford Figo’s ample trunk space, Pawar led a team that created an ad in which Silvio Berlusconi sits smiling in the front seat of a car with gagged and crying women tied up in the trunk.

JWT and Ford apologized, but the damage was done — if not worsened by the discovery that it had been entered into an ad award competition — and Pawar and another exec lost their jobs.

But Pawar quickly found a new position at Publicis Worldwide as the chief creative officer for South Asia.

And Publicis reps are quick to sing Pawar’s praises.

Global creative director Erik Vervroegen said, “Bobby is just the kind of talent that we believe can take our creative product in India to the next level.”

COO of Publicis Group and executive director of Publicis Worldwide Jean-Yves Naouri noted, “These hires confirm our ambitions to invest in top talent. I have no doubt that the new team will help meet our aspirations and those of our clients.”

Here’s the Ford ad that prompted Pawar’s job switch:

