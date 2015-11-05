This 6-year-old drew a hilariously literal picture to show his work in maths class

If Bobby has four dimes and Amy has 30 pennies, which child has more money?

This maths question is making the rounds on Reddit today — not for its difficulty, but for a hilarious picture a six-year-old student drew when asked to explain his answer to it.

Here’s a look at his answer, which has already received more than 6,000 upvote points since his mum posted it on Reddit on Tuesday.

“This is why my kid is going places,” she captioned the photo on Reddit.

Instead of explaining that 30 cents is greater than 30, the student chose to go with a more literal explanation, a stick figure with a thought bubble reading “Bobby.”

The student’s mother also explains that she is going to save the photo to show her son when he is older and will find it funny.

In his defence, the instructions clearly say to “show your thinking.” And that’s exactly what he did.

“Proud mum is proud?,” commented another Redditor.

“Obviously,” the mum replied.

