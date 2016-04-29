Legendary coach Bobby Knight on Donald Trump: 'That son of a bitch could play for me'

Legendary former Indiana University men’s basketball coach Bobby Knight on Thursday suggested GOP frontrunner Donald Trump would fit in on one of his teams.

“I was very, very selective with players during the time I was here,” he told a crowd during a Trump rally in Evansville, Indiana.

“And I’ll tell you one thing,” Knight continued. “That man that was just up here a moment ago, I’ll tell you, that son of a bitch could play for me.”

Knight, a longtime college-basketball coach most widely known for his undefeated season at the helm of the Hoosiers in 1976, endorsed Trump ahead of next week’s Indiana primary.

He started campaigning with the Manhattan billionaire Wednesday, when he said Trump does a “great job of finding good people and teaching good people.”

Watch Knight’s Thursday remarks below:

Bobby Knight on @RealDonaldTrump: ‘That son of a bitch could play for me’ pic.twitter.com/gNBGl1f7mE

— POLITICO (@politico) April 28, 2016

