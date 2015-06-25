Nobody understands why this guy secretly filmed his family to announce he's running for US president

Facebook Gov. Bobby Jindal (R) of Louisiana revealing his 2016 plans.

Political observers appeared widely confused by Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal’s unusual video announcement that he was joining the 2016 presidential race.

In a clip posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday, the Republican Jindal appears to be in a backyard telling his family about his plans. The angle of the camera suggests it was hidden in a tree and unseen by his children.

“Mummy and daddy wanted to talk to you,” he tells the kids in the video. “We have decided we are going to be running for president.”

His children then appear to have a relatively muted reaction to the news.

Reporters and others on Twitter indicated that they couldn’t quite figure out why Jindal revealed his campaign this way:

Bobby Jindal’s announcement video is extraordinarily uncomfortable https://t.co/XWt4z9mSPU

— Myles Tanzer (@mylestanzer) June 24, 2015

Bobby Jindal telling his kids he’s running for president sounds like the setup to a divorce reveal https://t.co/9JB8gRacwe

— Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) June 24, 2015

Bobby Jindal’s presidential campaign platform: Yes, I will secretly videotape my family https://t.co/gsCo0jxf5v pic.twitter.com/TLbZffKDXM

— Seth Fiegerman (@sfiegerman) June 24, 2015

This entire video is immensely awkward, from hidden cameras in trees to his despondent kids https://t.co/AMnArMG1aO pic.twitter.com/4ySHbZ3CIT

— Ned Donovan (@Ned_Donovan) June 24, 2015

I mean… “weird hidden camera footage of one’s children” is one way to do a presidential announcement. It is a way. https://t.co/hHyL9Cgaut

— Lauren Kelley (@lauren_kelley) June 24, 2015

So Bobby Jindal seems to have secretly filmed his kids as he told the he was running for President https://t.co/NgS5wdJZbm

— Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) June 24, 2015

This is the most uncomfortable video I’ve ever seen my life https://t.co/dkS6ldGzu5

— Tommy Romanach (@TRomanach) June 24, 2015

Wow this is a dull promo for the new Paranormal Activity movie: https://t.co/mdyLMZgkyo

— Marin Cogan (@marincogan) June 24, 2015

