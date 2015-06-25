US

Nobody understands why this guy secretly filmed his family to announce he's running for US president

Colin Campbell
Screen Shot 2015 06 24 at 12.50.58 PMFacebookGov. Bobby Jindal (R) of Louisiana revealing his 2016 plans.

Political observers appeared widely confused by Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal’s unusual video announcement that he was joining the 2016 presidential race.

In a clip posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday, the Republican Jindal appears to be in a backyard telling his family about his plans. The angle of the camera suggests it was hidden in a tree and unseen by his children.

“Mummy and daddy wanted to talk to you,” he tells the kids in the video. “We have decided we are going to be running for president.”

His children then appear to have a relatively muted reaction to the news.

Reporters and others on Twitter indicated that they couldn’t quite figure out why Jindal revealed his campaign this way:

