Presidential campaign uses 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' to tout poll

AP Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal (R).

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal’s (R) presidential campaign found a creative way to highlight a recent poll.

Kyle Plotkin, Jindal’s communications director, sent an email to reporters on Thursday that referenced a classic line from the 1989 comedy, “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.”

“A week ago, I wrote to y’all noting that something was afoot in Iowa because of the large and enthusiastic crowd sizes greeting Governor Jindal across the state,” Plotkin wrote.

He added: “Or as Ted ‘Theodore’ Logan put it best in the great American classic, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, ‘Strange things are afoot at the Circle-K.'”

Plotkin included a link to a YouTube Clip featuring actor Keanu Reeves reacting to a man from the future arriving in a phone booth in front of a Circle-K convenience show:

The Jindal team was touting a Monmouth University poll, published Monday, that showed Jindal rising into the second tier of candidates. Plotkin said a Jindal campaign poll also found the governor with 8% and “tied for FOURTH” in Iowa.

“While the image ratings of other Republican hopefuls have stagnated or retreated, Governor Jindal continues to grow his positives and Governor Jindal is 2nd place on the second choice ballot,” he wrote.

