A 2016 GOP contender just fired off a tweetstorm against 'liberal' Rand Paul

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal (R) unleashed a furious social media barrage on Wednesday against Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky), one of his potential 2016 presidential rivals.

Jindal fired off six numbered tweets declaring Paul unfit for the presidency due to comments he made earlier in the day about the jihadist group Islamic State (also known as ISIS).

“It has become impossible to imagine a President Paul defeating Radical Islam and it’s time for the rest of us to say it,” Jindal declared, quoting from a press release on his government website.

Earlier in the day, Paul gave an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” where he criticised the foreign policy hawks in his own party for creating chaos in the Middle East. That instability, Paul argued, set the stage for the Islamic State to seize a huge amount of territory in Syria and Iraq.

“ISIS exists and grew stronger because of the hawks in our party who gave arms indiscriminately, and most of those arms were snatched up by ISIS,” Paul said. “They created these people.”

Paul’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider on Jindal’s tweetstorm.

(1/5) Sen. Paul’s comments on ISIS take the weakest, most liberal Dem position, showing he is unsuited to be Commander-in-Chief.

(2/5) U.S. weakness, not strength, emboldens our enemies. His illogical argument clouds a situation that should provide pure moral clarity.

(3/5) Let’s be clear; evil and Radical Islam are at fault for the rise of ISIS, and people like Pres. Obama & Hillary Clinton exacerbate it.

(4/5) The next President must have the discipline and strength to wipe ISIS off the face of the earth.

(5/5) It has become impossible to imagine a President Paul defeating Radical Islam and it’s time for the rest of us to say it.

Read my full statement on Senator Paul’s comments here: http://t.co/67PAelWWtl

