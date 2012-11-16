Bobby Jindal Hammers Mitt Romney's 'Gifts' Comment: 'We Have Got To Stop Dividing American Voters'

Republican Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal slammed former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney last night in a strong rebuke of Romney’s comments claiming that President Barack Obama won the election because he provided “gifts” to minorities and young voters.



Jindal told reporters at a Republican Governors Association meeting in Las Vegas that Romney’s comments, which came in a conference call to donors earlier on Wednesday, were “absolutely wrong.”

Here’s what Jindal had to say, via The Washington Examiner:

“That is absolutely wrong. Two points on that. One, we have got to stop dividing American voters. We need to go after 100 per cent of the votes, not 53 per cent — we need to go after every single vote. And second, we need to continue to show that our policies help every voter out there achieve the American dream, which is to be in the middle class, which is to be able to give their children the opportunity to get a great education, which is for their children to have even better-paying jobs than their parents.”

“If we’re going to continue to be a competitive party and win elections on the national stage and continue to fight for our conservative principles, we need two messages to get out loudly and clearly: One, we are fighting for 100 per cent of the votes, and secondly, our policies benefit every American who wants to pursue the American dream, period. No exceptions.”

Earlier this week, Jindal had a terse warning for Republicans, saying in an interview with Politico that his party needed to “stop being the stupid party.” He also warned about the future of a party that simply protects the rich so they get to keep their toys.”

Jindal wasn’t the only conservative to come out strongly against Romney’s “gifts” comment, which many saw as an echo of his remarks on the “47 per cent” of Americans who would vote for Obama because they are “dependent on government.”

Republican strategist Ana Navarro hit Romney on Twitter, saying that “Romney was the biggest gift Obama got.”

Photo: Twitter/@ananavarro

