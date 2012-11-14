Bobby Jindal Warns Republicans: 'Stop Being The Stupid Party'

Photo: AP

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, widely considered one of the Republican Party’s rising stars, has some harsh words for his party today in a wide-ranging interview with Politico.Most significantly, Jindal said that Republicans need to “stop being the stupid party” after an election that saw them lose a winnable White House and fail to take over a vulnerable Senate.



“It is no secret we had a number of Republicans damage our brand this year with offensive, bizarre comments — enough of that,” Jindal said. “It’s not going to be the last time anyone says something stupid within our party, but it can’t be tolerated within our party. We’ve also had enough of this dumbed-down conservatism. We need to stop being simplistic, we need to trust the intelligence of the American people and we need to stop insulting the intelligence of the voters.”

Jindal also offered a blunt take on the party’s identity.

“We’ve got to make sure that we are not the party of big business, big banks, big Wall Street bailouts, big corporate loopholes, big anything,” Jindal said. “We cannot be, we must not be, the party that simply protects the rich so they get to keep their toys.”

Read the full story at Politico >

