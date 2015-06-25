Bobby Jindal just announced his presidential campaign with an unusual video

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal (R) announced his 2016 presidential campaign Wednesday with a strange video posted on his Facebook page.

“I had to tell a few people first. But I want you to be next. I’m running for President of the United States of America,” Jindal wrote in a post accompanying the video.

As for the video itself, it appears as though it was filmed with a hidden camera above an outdoor table as Jindal and his wife told their children about his presidential plans.

“We wanted to talk to you first,” Jindal says in the video. “Then you can’t go tell your friends.”

Jindal joins a crowded field of Republican candidates. Polls show the governor, once a rising star in his party, has a long-shot path to the nomination.

View his announcement video below:



