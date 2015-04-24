Governor Bobby Jindal says he's still firmly against gay marriage

AP Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal

Gov. Bobby Jindal (R-Louisiana), is holding firm against gay marriage. In an op-ed published in the New York Times Thursday morning, he vowed to uphold the legacy of states like Indiana and Arkansas that passed “religious freedom” laws largely perceived to target LGBT groups for discrimination.

Jindal also chided the politicians who “cowered among the shrieks of big business and the radical left.”

He bases his argument around the “principle of religious liberty, enshrined in the Bill of Rights,” adding:

“As the fight for religious liberty moves to Louisiana, I have a clear message for any corporation that contemplates bullying our state: Save your breath.”

Jindal vowed to fight for the passage of the Marriage and Conscience Act in Louisiana this year. The proposed bill would prevent government interference in the “religious beliefs and moral convictions” of individuals and businesses in the state. Somewhat ironically, he also says “a pluralistic and diverse society like ours can exist only if we all tolerate people who disagree with us.”

NOW WATCH: These are the keys to a happy marriage in China



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.