Sorry, Bobby Jindal, There's No First Amendment Right To Star In A Reality Show

Gov. Bobby Jindal (R-La.) is very upset about the indefinite suspension of Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson.

In case you haven’t heard, Robertson was fired after a GQ interview in which, among other offenses, he compared homosexuality to bestiality and described Shintoism as a religion that leads to murder.

Robertson also offered this insight:

It seems like, to me, a vagina — as a man — would be more desirable than a man’s anus. That’s just me. I’m just thinking: There’s more there! She’s got more to offer. I mean, come on, dudes! You know what I’m saying? But hey, sin: It’s not logical, my man. It’s just not logical.

Jindal said this about the firing:

This is a free country and everyone is entitled to express their views. In fact, I remember when TV networks believed in the First Amendment.

As a reminder to the governor, no clause in the First Amendment establishes a right to star in a reality show on A&E regardless of what you say to GQ about vaginas and anuses:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

Jindal is a graduate of Brown University and a Rhodes Scholar. Until about the last 18 months, he was frequently discussed as one of the brightest policy minds in the Republican Party.

He also, apparently, thinks A&E is part of Congress.

