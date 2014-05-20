Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal Is Making A Cameo On 'Duck Dynasty'

Facebook Bobby Jindal and ‘Duck Dynasty’ star Willie Robertson

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal is reportedly making an appearance on the A&E reality show “Duck Dynasty.” One of the show’s stars, Willie Robertson, discussed Jindal’s cameo in an interview with the Monroe, Louisiana News-Star that was published Thursday. Robertson said the show would feature a visit Jindal made to the family of bearded duck hunters in February to present them with an award for entrepreneurial excellence for their mutimillion dollar duck call business.

“It was really neat to have the governor on our show,” Robertson said. “His family loves watching the show, and they all came up to West Monroe to participate. …

He did a great job and is used to cameras being around, so he was natural. And playing yourself always helps.”

“Duck Dynasty” generated a massive controversy last December after one of the show’s stars, Phil Robertson, was quoted in a magazine interview making disparaging remarks about gays, Muslims, and members of the Shinto religion. Robertson was subsequently suspended from A&E. His suspension was reversed after fan protests.

At the time of Robertson’s suspension, Jindal issued a statement defending the “Duck Dynasty” star’s right to free speech.

“Phil Robertson and his family are great citizens of the State of Louisiana. The politically correct crowd is tolerant of all viewpoints, except those they disagree with. I don’t agree with quite a bit of stuff I read in magazine interviews or see on TV,” Jindal said. “In fact, come to think of it, I find a good bit of it offensive. But I also acknowledge that this is a free country and everyone is entitled to express their views. In fact, I remember when TV networks believed in the First Amendment. It is a messed up situation when Miley Cyrus gets a laugh, and Phil Robertson gets suspended.”

Jindal’s office did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider Monday about his upcoming appearance on the show. The episode featuring Jindal is scheduled to air June 11.

