BOBBY JINDAL OUT OF THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL RACE: 'This is not my time'

Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal.

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal (R) is ending his presidential bid.

In an interview on Fox News on Tuesday, Jindal announced that he is suspending his campaign for president.

“I’ve come to the realisation that this is not my time,” Jindal told Fox News host Bret Baier.

Jindal marveled at how far he had come personally.

“To put this in perspective, my parents came to this country 45 years ago. They came here for freedom and opportunity. You know, when they had me they were actually living in married student housing at LSU. I don’t think in a million years they would have ever imagined that I’d be governor or one day I’d be running for president of the United States,” Jindal said.

On Fox News, Jindal said that once his gubernatorial term ends later this year, he will focus on work at America Next, the conservative think-tank he founded in 2013.

Once a rising star in the party, Jindal failed to gain traction in national polls.

Jindal polled too low to qualify for any of the four main-stage Republican presidential debates and was relegated to the lower-tier, “undercard” debates.

He also had trouble at home. A recent survey of Louisiana voters showed the governor losing to Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton in his own state, with Clinton gaining 45 per cent of likely voters to Jindal ‘s 42% support.

The governor also had trouble raising money. Recent campaign finance disclosures showed him falling far behind in fundraising, and with very little cash-on-hand.

Jindal did see a small amount of success in Iowa, where according to the Des Moines Register, he participated in more events than any candidate except former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pennsylvania). The events appeared to pay off a bit — the governor enjoyed some of his greatest support in the Hawkeye State, where 6% of likely Republican caucus-goers said that they’d support him, according to a recent Public Policy Polling survey.

PPP said Tuesday its poll suggested that most of Jindal’s support could gravitate toward retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson in Iowa, followed by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Marco Rubio (R-Florida).

Following Jindal’s exit from the race, several candidates sounded off in support of the governor, and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) even hinted at a potential future job for Jindal.

Thank you to @BobbyJindal for being a conservative governor and running a campaign he should be proud of. Wishing the Jindal family well.

— Dr. Ben Carson (@RealBenCarson) November 17, 2015

Governor @BobbyJindal is one of the smartest and deepest thinking people in our entire Republican Party.

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) November 17, 2015

The next President should hope that Governor @BobbyJindal would be willing to bring his intellect and his experience to the cabinet.

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) November 17, 2015

