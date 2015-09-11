Rival unloads on 'egomaniacal madman' Donald Trump, says he hasn't read the Bible 'because he's not in it'

YouTube/screengrab Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal at the National Press Club.

Presidential candidate and Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal (R) unleashed an increasingly searing series of Donald Trump burns during a speech on Thursday.

Jindal, lagging in the polls, has gone out of his way to bash Trump in recent days. On Wednesday, his campaign compared Trump to actor Charlie Sheen, for example, and Jindal has previously peppered a speech with Trump references in order to taunt the media into giving it coverage.

But Jindal took things to the next level on Thursday when he gave a speech before the National Press Club in Washington.

According to Jindal’s prepared remarks, the governor bashed Trump for being an “egomaniacal madman” and jabbed at him for declining to name a favourite Bible verse in an August interview after saying it was his favourite book.

“You may have recently seen that after Trump said the Bible is his favourite book, he couldn’t name a single Bible verse or passage that meant something to him,” Jindal said. “And we all know why, because it’s all just a show, and he hasn’t ever read the Bible. But you know why he hasn’t read the Bible? Because he’s not in it.”

Here’s a catalogue of Jindal’s Trump burns from his prepared remarks:

“The Donald Trump Act is great, and the idea of Donald Trump is great — BUT the reality of Donald Trump is absurd, he’s a non-serious carnival act.”

“Donald Trump is shallow. Has no understanding of policy. He’s full of bluster but has no substance. He lacks the intellectual curiosity to even learn.”

“It’s silly to argue policy with this guy, he’s doesn’t know anything about it, he has no idea what he is talking about, he makes it all up on the fly. According to him his health care plan will be ‘fabulous’ and his tax plan will be ‘really, really terrific.’ He’s shallow, no substance.”

“He believes in nothing other than himself. H”s not a liberal, he’s not a moderate, and he’s not a conservative. He’s not a Republican, Democrat, or Independent. He’s not for anything or against anything. Issues and policies and ideals are not important to him. He’s for Donald.”

“Donald Trump is a narcissist and an egomaniac. That may sound like a serious charge to make, but it is also something that everyone knows to be true, and he knows it too, and he celebrates it. He told us the other day that he’s likes Kanye West, why? ‘Because Kanye loves Trump.’ He may be an entertaining narcissist, but he is one nonetheless.”

“Like all narcissists, Donald Trump is insecure and weak, and afraid of being exposed. And that’s why he is constantly telling us how big and how rich and how great he is, and how insignificant everyone else is. We’ve all met people like Trump, and we know that only a very weak and small person needs to constantly tell us how strong and powerful he is. Donald Trump believes that he is the answer to every question.”

“Donald Trump is dangerous. But not in the way you think. Many say he’s dangerous because you wouldn’t want a hot head with his fingers on the nuclear codes. And while that’s true, that’s not the real danger here. The real danger is that, ironically, Donald Trump could destroy America’s chance to be Great Again.”

“Donald Trump is not a serious person. It’s all a solo act, it’s all just a show, and the joke is on us. He’s laughing all the way to the bank, or to the polling location. P.T. Barnum was never more right.”

“It’s time to send Donald Trump back to reality TV. It’s time to tell Donald Trump, ‘It’s been great, you’ve been great for ratings, you are almost as fun as Don Rickles, the show has been a blast. … And we can make America Great again. But we will not do that by putting an unserious and unstable narcissist in the White House.”

“It’s time to get serious about making America Great Again, so it’s time for Donald Trump to take the ride down his own elevator. It’s time to tell Donald Trump, ‘No, we will not put an egomaniacal unserious person in the White House. You’re fired.'”

