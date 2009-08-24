Bobby Jindal Decides Not To Take High Speed Train Money After All

Louisiana Governor, and possible 2012 presidential candidate Bobby Jindal, has decided to not apply for funds for high speed trains, after all.



Last week, liberal blog Think Progress pointed out that Jindal, had flip flopped on government funding for high speed trains. In February, Jindal called high speed trains “wasteful spending,” when he was attacking the stimulus bill. Somewhere along the line he had a change of heart. In early August, his administration planned on applying for $300 million for a rail link between New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

Today, the The Transport Politic blog says Jindal decided not to apply for funds. They’ve already branded him a flip flopper extrodinaire.

He’s not alone. Picking up on the Think Progress blog post, D.C. Streets Blog, pointed out that three other Republican governors who ripped the high speed train funds had a change of heart. The list includes Mark Sanford (SC), Rick Perry (TX), and Haley Barbour (MS).

