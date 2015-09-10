Rival campaign says Charlie Sheen is Donald Trump's 'spirit animal'

YouTube/ABC/screengrab Actor Charlie Sheen discusses his meltdown on ABC News in 2011.

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal (R) unveiled a creative new attack on Wednesday against presidential rival Donald Trump.

In a statement released to reporters, Jindal’s campaign manager unfavorably compared the Republican real-estate magnate to actor Charlie Sheen.

“Charlie Sheen is clearly Donald Trump’s spirit animal. Or maybe it’s the other way around?” campaign manager Timmy Teepell said.

“They’d win here, they’d win there, they’d be bi-winning. It’s a match made in heaven,” he added.

The former “Two and a Half Men” star is famous for his public meltdown in 2011, which featured Sheen admitting past drug use, repeatedly declaring that he was “winning,” and other outrageous behaviour.

The Jindal statement was reacting to Trump proclaiming earlier in the day that his future presidency would be full of “winning.”

“If I get elected, you may get bored with winning,” Trump said at a Washington rally against the Iranian nuclear deal, before backtracking on the boredom aspect of his expected victories. “We’ll never get bored with winning.”

The Jindal campaign even produced a video to stress the comparison, which concluded by suggesting it’s time for the national political conversation to move on from Trump, who has dominated the Republican primary polls and media coverage of the 2016 race.

The campaign said the Wednesday release would be part of a larger assault from Jindal against Trump, starting with a press conference on Thursday in which Jindal will assail Trump and begin a “new line of attack which no other candidate has yet to take.”

“The summer of silliness will come to an end,” the campaign wrote beneath its video on Wednesday. “Then it’s time to get serious.”

This was not the first time the Jindal campaign has done a stunt related to Trump or embraced a pop culture reference.

Jindal, lagging in the polls, once declared he would randomly insert Trump’s name into his speech to get more media coverage. In July, Jindal’s communication director hyped his candidate’s bump in the polls by referencing a classic line from the 1989 comedy, “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.”

