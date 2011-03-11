HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Red Sox Pitcher Bobby Jenks' Home For $899,000

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Zillow.com/AP Images

Bobby Jenks listed his home in Hillsdale, Ill. for $899,000. The former White Sox relief pitcher won’t need the Illinois home anymore since he now pitches for the Red Sox.Jenks left the White Sox in December of 2010 and signed a two-year $12 million contract with the Boston Red Sox.

We wonder if he’ll upgrade to a fancier home in Boston.

The home is 3,200 square feet

We wonder if Jenks picked out the pink wall paper..

The place could use some redecorating

We assume this was a child's room

Gorgeous high ceilings

And a beautiful kitchen

