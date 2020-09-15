A UFC fighter was heartbroken and cut an interview short when he found out a champion wrestler had been executed in Iran

Photo by ESPN MMA Bobby Green.

David Green, a UFC fighter, found out moments before he was due to compete at an event Saturday that a wrestler had been executed in Iran earlier that day.

The American lightweight earned a hard-fought decision behind-closed-doors, and could only talk about the killing during post-fight obligations.

He told ESPN that he was heartbroken to learn of Navid Afkari’s death.

Afkari was executed after being convicted of murder, but is reported to have confessed to the crime after being tortured.

“That really f—– me up,” Green said. “Somebody lost their life today.”

Green said he only learned about Navid Afkari’s killing mere moments before he fought at the behind-closed-doors UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill show in Las Vegas, when a tribute was broadcast on a big screen.

The American lightweight went on to earn a unanimous decision win over Alan Patrick, and was asked about the bout by the ESPN MMA broadcaster and former UFC champion Michael Bisping.

But Green could think of little apart from Akfari, who died Saturday after receiving two death sentences.

The 27-year-old was executed over the murder of a security guard during anti-government protests in 2018, the BBC reported. It is reported by the People’s Mojahedin Organisation of Iran that Akfari only confessed to the crimes after being tortured.

“I felt off,” Green told ESPN after his win. “You guys just showed something about someone who died. You guys just broke my heart, saying that guy lost his life.

The UFC boss Dana White, together with US President Donald Trump, pleaded with Iran to not execute the wrestling champion.

“I thought we were going to be able to save him,” said Green. “He just lost his life? That messed me up. Somebody lost their life for protesting. That just messed me up.”

When Bisping attempted to talk about the fight, Green said: “There’s nothing to talk about, man. That guy just lost his life. I don’t even want to talk right now. That’s just so sad. It’s messed up.

“Y’all pulled that right before my fight and that just really blew my mind. I can’t even talk right now, bro. Thank you so much. Sorry.”

Green then took off his headset, walked off camera, and toward another media obligation at his post-fight press conference.

Again, he could think of little apart from Akfari.

He said his performance was “f—— terrible,” and that he had a bad night, even though he won. It was not long before he segued into Akfari, saying: “That really f—– me up. Somebody lost their life today.

“I can’t believe that dude lost his life protesting, the same stuff we do over here.”

Green’s win was his third in as many months, advancing his record to 27 wins (eight knockouts, nine submissions, and 10 decisions) against 10 losses.

