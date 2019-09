Bobby Davis came forward and said assistant basketball coach Bernie Fine molested him when he was a ball boy for the Syracuse University basketball team in the 1980’s.



Here’s the ESPN report, including an interview with Davis himself. Skip ahead to the 2:50 mark for the interview with Davis:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.