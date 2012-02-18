Bobby Brown Is Really Milking Whitney Houston's Death—Here's Today's Buzz

- APBobby Brown has no sympathy. Whitney Houston’s ex-husband of 15 years is set to perform with New Edition on Saturday in Connecticut hours after attending his ex-wives funeral in Newark. Oh, and then there’s this video of Brown proclaiming, “I love Whitney like I love god…My name is Bad arse Bobby Brown.”
- Sarah Palin wears snake skin sky-high heels….with her ladysuit.
- How much is Reebok paying Stacy Keibler to run around Central Park and pretend to talk on the phone in her hot pink sneakers?
- Nick Cannon leaves his daily radio show to focus on his health. Mariah Carey’s husband has an enlarged ventricle in the right side of his heart and recently revealed he had blood clots.
- Ya got a little something on your shoulder there, Angelina Jolie.
- Jennifer Lopez tweets, then deletes, steamy photo of her and 24-year-old boytoy Casper Smart.
- Reese Witherspoon has a total girl crush on Kate Middleton—sends her a message via Ellen DeGeneres: “Call me!” Watch below.
