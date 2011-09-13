Bobby Bowden Speaking Out About Undergoing Prostate Cancer Treatment Four Years Ago

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden has revealed he underwent prostate cancer treatment in 2007. Following a routine physical exam, the legendary coach received a call from his physician saying Bowden’s blood tests raised suspicions. Bowden, 81, took a biopsy revealing the cancer.



He has been cancer-free since undergoing his procedure, which was performed by a former Seminoles football captain.

Bowden, a 2-time national champion and 377-game winner, kept this secret from everyone except family members because he feared it would impact recruiting.

“What I knew was when something like that happens to a coach and your opponents find out about it, the first thing they say is ‘Don’t go to Florida State, Coach Bowden is about to die,'” Bowden told USA Today.

The coach has gone public as part of his role with On The Line, a national prostate cancer education initiative. Prostate cancer infects one in six men and is the second leading cause of death among American males.

Bowden hopes his experience will serve as a teaching tool.

“Women don’t mind talking about their problems but men are macho, they cover it up,” Bowden said. “Men need to be more aware of this and I’m more than happy to get the word out.”

