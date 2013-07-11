Whitney Houston's Daughter Is Engaged, Claims Fiancé Is Not Her Step-Brother

Bobbi Kristina — the daughter of Bobbi Brown and the late Whitney Houston — is engaged.



After much speculation, the 20-year-old finally confirmed the news on her Facebook page that she is indeed set to wed 23-year-old Nick Gordon.

Gordon is a controversial character who is is often referred to as the adopted son of Whitney Houston because he started living with the singer and her family over a decade ago.

The young couple’s relationship blossomed from sibling-like…

“I love sleeping with big brudder (: only person that helps my insomnia B!! Hah (:” Bobbi Kristina tweeted earlier this year.

to romantic since Houston’s death last year.

“Yes.. I’m MADLY in love with this phenomenal man. @Nickdgordon (:truly happier then ever:) xO” she posted on Instagram earlier this week, along with this photo.

And now, after previously admitting the engagement on their reality show, Bobbi Kristina is confirming to fans: “YES, we me nick are engaged,” she announced, going on to write, “I’m tired of hearing people say ‘eww your engaged to your brother or if Whitney was still alive would we be together or would she approve of this.'”

She continued:

Let me clear up something, we aren’t even real brother and sister nor is he my adoptive brother. My mum never adopted him. In fact, mummy was the one who even said that she knew that we were going to start dating. My mum knows me better than any of you. A lot of yall are saying that yall are only saying this all out of love. Which is bull because if that was so, all you would want is for me to be happy. People need to seriously stop judging my relationship. Pretty sure it’s my own decision who I want to be with. Yes, my relationship may not be perfect. We will have rough patches, just like every other relationship. And we have had our rough patches. You may or may not agree with my relationship. You may or may not respect it. Judge me, go ahead. Your opinions are yours and mine are mine. It is my life and not yours. The decisions I make have nothing to do with you. Goodnight

Here’s what happened when Bobbo Kristina told her family she is engaged:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.