Whitney Houston's Daughter Leaves Nasty Note To Neighbour After Being Evicted

Bobbi Kristina and Nick Gordon leave neighbour nasty note after noise complaints.

Whitney Houston’s 20-year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown doesn’t like being told what to do.



Just ask the neighbours in her Alpharetta, Georgia, apartment building where Brown just got evicted.

After six months of countless noise complaints, Brown and her adopted brother-turned-boyfriend were eventually booted from the building and left a nasty note as a parting gift.

A Reddit user first posted the note, which begins by “thanking” her downstairs neighbours “for making a hard year harder” and calling them “S— at the bottom of our shoe.”

She goes on to write:

“You are a miserable couple, and always will be. You were honored to have us living above you and you couldn’t stand such a young beautiful couple being far more successful than you ever will be. I pray your misery doesn’t rub off on your innocent little baby.”

Gawker posted the handwritten note initially posted on Reddit below:

