Here's how stars reacted to the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown

Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, died on Sunday at the age of 22. Her death came seven months after she suffered irreversible brain damage in an incident at her home in suburban Atlanta.

Soon after she passed away, celebrities and musicians took to social media to express their grief for Brown and condolences toward her remaining family.

Oprah Winfrey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Missy Elliot were among the many who paid tribute to Bobbi Kristina: