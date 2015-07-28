The first results from Bobbi Kristina's autopsy are in

After spending six months in a coma, Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of singing icon Whitney Houstonand R&B star Bobby Brown died on Sunday

.

The initial autopsy results are in, and according to Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, there are no signs of significant injuries.

“The autopsy does not show an obvious underlying cause of death and no significant injuries were noted,” the office said in a press release. “No previously unknown medical conditions that could have contributed to death were identified. “

The examiners predict that the entire process will take “several weeks” saying they don’t plan to determine anything until “all test results are completed and all investigative, medical, and other documentary records are received and thoroughly reviewed.”

In a previous press release, the office specifically referenced the time elapsed between the initial event on January 31st, and Brown’s resulting death saying it “will complicate reconstruction of the events surrounding her initial unresponsiveness. “

They added, “Interpretation of autopsy findings and other information will be challenging,”

The Houston family released a statement on Brown’s late mother’s facebook page: “It is hard to say goodbye. On Sunday, July 26, Bobbi Kristina Brown made her transition peacefully. The family thanks everyone for their loving thoughts and prayers.”

Brown will be buried next to her mother, the late Whitney Houston.

